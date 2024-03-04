Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,001 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 132.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UNP opened at $253.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.16. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

