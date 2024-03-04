AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $69.47 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $69.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

