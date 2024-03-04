AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,207. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

