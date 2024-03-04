AXQ Capital LP Takes $594,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,332,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15,964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,508,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,577,000 after buying an additional 7,461,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,290,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after buying an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

