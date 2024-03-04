AXQ Capital LP Takes $474,000 Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

CTLT stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

