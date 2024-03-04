AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 12,800 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,486,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,451,000 after acquiring an additional 563,232 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 58.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 128,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $65.95 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $65.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.