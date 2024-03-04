AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 48,127 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 280,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 60,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 640,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

