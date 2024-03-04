AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $157.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $166.71.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

