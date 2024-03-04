AXQ Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $157.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $117.18 and a one year high of $166.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.32.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
