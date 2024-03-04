AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

