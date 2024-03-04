AXQ Capital LP Makes New $455,000 Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assured Guaranty

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock worth $2,634,801. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AGO. UBS Group lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.13. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

