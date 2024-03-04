AXQ Capital LP Makes New $444,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.08. 136,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,910. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.43. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $119.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

