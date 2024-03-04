AXQ Capital LP Has $638,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

AXQ Capital LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 151.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,786 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $44,800,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $28,867,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

