AXQ Capital LP Buys Shares of 15,300 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.70 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

