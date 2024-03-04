AXQ Capital LP Buys New Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,564 shares of company stock worth $12,264,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.