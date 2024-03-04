AXQ Capital LP Buys New Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after buying an additional 451,200 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 1.5 %

ZTO opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

