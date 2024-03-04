AXQ Capital LP Buys New Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.61 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG&E

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.