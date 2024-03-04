AXQ Capital LP Acquires Shares of 9,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.35 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.