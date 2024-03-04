AXQ Capital LP Acquires New Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 2,102.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 24.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,852,000 after buying an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 108.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 400,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 330.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 199,650 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $111.29 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $105.77 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average of $118.04.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

