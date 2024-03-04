AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvidXchange from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.29.

AVDX opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,865.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,709 shares of company stock valued at $816,925. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 180,986 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

