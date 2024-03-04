Avantor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 14,908 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 165% compared to the average daily volume of 5,622 put options.

Avantor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.95. 1,402,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Avantor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 525,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57,519 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,444,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.