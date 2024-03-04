AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $178.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

