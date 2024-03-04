AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,054.03

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3,054.03 and last traded at $3,050.86, with a volume of 11173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,035.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,712.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,621.77.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $47,821,141. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

