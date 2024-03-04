AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $3,100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,020.76.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,035.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,712.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2,621.77. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,038.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,807 shares of company stock valued at $47,821,141. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

