AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,807 shares of company stock valued at $47,821,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.1 %

AutoZone stock traded up $33.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,069.21. The company had a trading volume of 47,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,703. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,712.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,621.77. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,074.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

