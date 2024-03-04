Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Update

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORAAF remained flat at $6.45 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.52.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

