Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Short Interest Update

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aura Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORAAF remained flat at $6.45 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $8.52.
About Aura Minerals
