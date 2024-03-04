AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 47,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

