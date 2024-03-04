Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Atrion Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $358.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $631.61 million, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.93. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $670.00.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

Atrion Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Atrion by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 33,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Atrion by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Atrion during the third quarter worth $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Atrion by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

