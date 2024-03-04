Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Shares of ATRI stock opened at $358.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $631.61 million, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.93. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $670.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.78%.
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
