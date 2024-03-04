Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ATAT traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $19.13. 245,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,205. Atour Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

