Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

AY traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. 475,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,162. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 423.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,927,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,915,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

