Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Down 33.5 %

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $833,206.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 381.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the third quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

