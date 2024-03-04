Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Desjardins

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.74 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.54.

ATH traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.09. 2,852,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.11. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.54 and a 1 year high of C$5.15.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

