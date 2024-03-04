ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in February

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.
ATEX Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ECRTF stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. ATEX Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75.
About ATEX Resources
