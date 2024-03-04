ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in February

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

ATEX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ECRTF stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. ATEX Resources has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75.

About ATEX Resources

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

