Atb Cap Markets Downgrades Stantec (TSE:STN) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$119.15.

Stantec Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$110.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.07. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$75.31 and a 12-month high of C$118.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

