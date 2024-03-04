Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Sets New 12-Month Low at $161.70

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 161.70 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 162.90 ($2.07), with a volume of 1120895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.70 ($2.24).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 299.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 191.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 234.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.03.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

