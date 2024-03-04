Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,100 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the January 31st total of 505,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Assurant Stock Down 0.5 %

AIZ opened at $180.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $183.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.80.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

