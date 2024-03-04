ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Decreased by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,653 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 2.2% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $223,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,001.45. The stock had a trading volume of 981,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,475. The company has a market capitalization of $395.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $834.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $712.00. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,001.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

