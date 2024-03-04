Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.