Armistice Capital LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 142,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $139.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

