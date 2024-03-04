Armistice Capital LLC Sells 24,000 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.08% of Agile Therapeutics worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. 28,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,918. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

