Armistice Capital LLC Sells 1,560,000 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,560,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Athersys worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 96.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 76,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Athersys in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of ATHX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 34,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,480. The firm has a market cap of $827,343.20, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

