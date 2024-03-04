Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $445,902.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 605,220 shares of company stock valued at $26,588,206. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Roblox Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RBLX traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

