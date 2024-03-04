Armistice Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 89.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,557 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CPRI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,921. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

