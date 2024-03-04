Armistice Capital LLC Buys 115,364 Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,364 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.71% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 1,350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 271,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.66. 2,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,990. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.