Armistice Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Free Report) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,012 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.77% of Motus GI worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Motus GI stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.67. 47,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,366. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.