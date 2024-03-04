Armistice Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 188,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ReShape Lifesciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 200,252.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation.

