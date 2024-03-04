Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Arko Stock Down 0.5 %

ARKO stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Arko has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of Arko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arko by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arko by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Arko by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arko by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arko by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 119,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

