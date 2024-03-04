Ariel Investments LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 294,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,958. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.60. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

