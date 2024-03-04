Ariel Investments LLC Makes New Investment in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.30% of PHINIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,398,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,654,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,461,000. Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,551,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,132,000.

PHINIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHIN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.68. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

