Ariel Investments LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $52.14. 91,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

