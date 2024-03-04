Ariel Investments LLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,069,578 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSAC. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

NYSE BSAC traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

